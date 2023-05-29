Crews responding to fire at marijuana warehouse in north Denver

A plume of black smoke was visible from the fire at 48th Avenue and Colorado Boulevard.

DENVER — Firefighters are responding to a fire at a marijuana warehouse in north Denver on Monday afternoon.

The Denver Fire Department said the fire is burning at a warehouse in the area of Colorado Boulevard and East 48th Avenue. Crews completed an initial search and transitioned into defensive attack due to the amount of fire, meaning they'll fight the fire from the outside in.

A plume of black smoke was visible in the area.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.



