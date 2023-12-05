Flooding closes Green Valley Ranch Golf Club

"Never this deep, never this flowing, never like this," said Matt Bryant, general manager of the golf course.

DENVER — In the 17 years that Matt Bryant has been the general manager at the Green Valley Ranch Golf Club, he's never seen it flood as much as this week.

“So this is where our journey ends with the cart," said Bryant, pressing the break. He couldn't continue beyond the ninth hole because water had flooded the cart paths and fairways.

The flooding at the golf course and across the Denver metro area was the result of heavy rain that fell Wednesday through Friday. The city's one-day total of rain on Thursday – 2.92 inches – was the eighth highest in Denver's history.

"We’re not used to this," said Bryant about the rain. "We need rain. We need moisture, we need this. Well, we don’t need it all at once because there’s no place for it to go."

Just wild. Crews can’t even get to a lot of parts of the golf course because of the water. #9WX pic.twitter.com/BlShmnNSxF — Katie Eastman (@KatieEastman) May 12, 2023

The rain started Tuesday night, and it just kept coming. The metro area saw about 3 to 5 inches of rainfall in just a few days.

"I’ve never seen things like this as far as water coming out into the fairways this much," Bryant said.

It was not the hazards anyone would hope for. Bryant and his team don't even know the extent of the damage to the golf course because they can't get to all of it.

A few too many hazards at the @GVRgolfclub today after all the rain. The general manager says this flooding is worse than they saw here in 2013. #9WX pic.twitter.com/0IclGzf9DH — Katie Eastman (@KatieEastman) May 12, 2023

"And you would not be able to get from the ninth green out to the ninth fairway cause there’s no way to get through it unless you’d walk through the deep water," he said.

“Do you guys have kayaks?" I asked.

“Not yet," Bryant said, laughing. "But we probably should think about some if we keep getting storms like this."

For now, getting golf carts to the edge of the new ponds and rivers will have to do as they wait for the water to go away.

The club was closed on Friday, and they anticipate being closed through the weekend.

