Hundreds of flights delayed at DIA in the snowstorm

As of about 1 p.m., 350 flights were delayed and 2 canceled at Denver International Airport as the city was hit with a winter storm.

DENVER — More than 300 flights in and out of Denver International Airport were delayed as a winter storm hit the Front Range, but only two cancellations were reported as of Thursday morning.

As of 1 p.m., FlightAware was reporting 350 delays at DIA, which was the most of any airport in the country Thursday. About 0.3" of snow was reported at the airport on Thursday morning.

Most of the delays were SkyWest Airlines, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines flights. The two cancellations were SkyWest and Southwest flights.

Passengers should check with their airline on delays and cancellations before heading to the airport.

Snow got underway across the metro area Thursday morning, with up to an inch of accumulation observed in and near central Denver as of 9 a.m.

A Winter Storm Warning was in place for Boulder, Arvada, Golden and Fort Collins. That's where as much as 10 inches of snow could fall by the time the snow ends on Friday morning.

Expect big impacts to both the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.

