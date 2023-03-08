Denver Police open investigation into monitored seclusion room at McAuliffe International School

Police said on Friday that they're looking into a report filed about a room at the school where school board members said students were locked up.

DENVER — A Denver Police spokesperson said Friday that the department has opened an investigation into a monitored seclusion room at McAuliffe International School where Denver school board members said students of color were locked up.

It wasn't clear who filed a report with Denver Police or when the report was filed. A Denver Police spokesperson said they could not provide the report because this was an active investigation.

At a news conference Thursday, Denver Board of Education vice president Auon'tai Anderson said he was recommending an investigation by Denver Police and the Colorado Bureau of Investigations to ensure no students were held against their will and that no serious physical or emotional harm came to students.

"Students of color were locked in this room multiple times last year, and this lock is on the outside of the door," Anderson said. He was told about the room by the whistleblower, whom he identified as a member of the McAuliffe staff.



The whistleblower's email also included a video that, according to Anderson, shows a "door that was modified with a barrel bolt latch outside of the door. This would prevent anyone inside of the room from exiting the room."

An attorney for former McAuliffe principal Kurt Dennis said that the room is for de-escalation – or providing a safe, quiet space that allows its user to calm down. David Lane told 9NEWS that the door latch was put in place either this year or last year and was used only once as he said psychologists were concerned that a person could accidentally get locked in with a violent kid.

"Over the last year, two students at McAuliffe were put into a de-escalation room, and that was an approved plan from their individual education plans," Lane said. "Their psychologist approved that plan. Their parents approved of that plan. Administration approved of that plan."

Denver Public Schools policy generally allows for the use of de-escalation rooms when those rooms are properly constructed for that purpose, said Bill Good, chief communications officer for DPS. He said that from what is presently known, McAuliffe did not adhere to these best practices.

Good said that in reviewing the available photographs, it appears the room at McAuliffe was unfit for the purpose for which it was being used.

Namely:

Plumbing fixtures and piping were not removed or secured

Electrical raceways were exposed

Fire Suppression System was unsecured

Radiator piping was unsecured

Radiator piping was exposed

No padding on the walls (although not mandatory

Good said that in accordance with DPS school district best practices, de-escalation rooms should adhere to these minimum standards of construction:

All plumbing fixtures and piping must be removed or secured

All exposed light bulbs need to be removed or secured

Secure electrical raceways

Secure Fire Suppression system/piping

Secure thermostat covers

Insulate any radiator piping or equipment that may get hot

Remove any blinds or any window coverings that could be pulled down

Secure or limit all windows in the room

Furniture that is not plastic or secured will need to be removed from the area (this includes any pictures that are hanging on the walls)

Consider adding padding to the walls

Remove any cabinet doors

Cover any rugs/carpeting as completely as possible

Room should not have any bookshelves

Marrero fired Dennis last month after Dennis told 9NEWS he was concerned about the district's requirement of daily staff pat-downs of students accused of serious crimes — up to attempted murder.

A vote on Dennis' termination will take place at the next board meeting.



Laura Casillas contributed to this report.