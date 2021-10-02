Denver rec centers and outdoor pools reopening, programs resuming

Weight room and cardio spaces will also begin opening.

DENVER — Denver recreation centers and outdoor pools will be reopening beginning June 7, Denver Parks and Recreation (DPR) said on Thursday.

DPR also said that registered programs and activities will also begin June 7, and registration begins on May 31. They include arts and culture, adaptive recreation, active older adult, fitness, outdoor recreation and summer adult sports leagues.

MY Denver activities and the Tasty Food Meal Program will continue to offer children ages 5 to 18 an afternoon meal, and seven Summer in the Parks day camps and Youth Sports Camp will also begin in June, DPR said.

More information, including reopening dates for facilities and registration for programs, can be found on DPR's website.

Weight room and cardio spaces at Athmar, Montclair, Cook, Hiawatha Davis and Rude Recreation centers are also scheduled to begin opening June 7 and fitness equipment will be accessible.

Carla Madison, Eisenhower and Green Valley Recreation Centers are currently open for fitness and reservations are no longer needed.

Gyms will be open for drop-n play at all open recreation centers, and locker rooms will be available for use.

Eight outdoor pools are scheduled to open June 7 through August 14 for aqua aerobics, lap swim, group swim lessons and open swim. The opening of additional pools is also being evaluated.

Additional recreation center sites, indoor pools and other activities will continue to reopen throughout the rest of the year.

“With the recent removal of capacity limits and social distancing requirements, we will continue our focus on safety as we begin opening more of our facilities, programs and activities,” said Happy Haynes, executive director of DPR. “We are dedicated to supporting healthy lifestyles that enhance the wellbeing of our residents.”

