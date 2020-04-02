DENVER — Though temperatures dipped into the single-digits Monday night and Tuesday morning, there were more than 200 empty beds at the Denver Rescue Mission.

That’s according to a morning update distributed by the organization, which operates three homeless shelters on Lawrence Street, 48th Street and Holly.

The Denver Rescue Mission can shelter up to 1,000 men at all three locations. A spokesperson said it served 545 guests Sunday night and 776 guests on Monday night.

The charity said it served 1,248 meals on Sunday and 1,516 on Monday. It said it needs breakfast protein bar donations from community members who are looking to help

Back in 2017, 9Wants to Know surveyed 100 people living in homelessness in Denver and asked if they’d prefer sleeping outside or in a shelter.

At the time, 70 said they’d rather sleep outside.

Their reasons for staying out of the shelters varied. Twenty eight said the shelters were not clean or healthy, 20 said they are mentally ill or preferred independence and 15 said safety was their No. 1 concern.

The Denver Rescue Mission said it will not turn away anyone seeking assistance during this cold snap, and its chapel and Lawrence Street community center will be open during the day.

