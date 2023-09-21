Loved ones mourn 83-year-old killed in stabbing

Denver Police think Judy Corcoran was one of two people killed that morning by the same man.

DENVER — Family members of an 83-year-old woman killed last week are remembering her as a sweet and forgiving soul.

Judy Corcoran was stabbed last Thursday while walking near West 50th Avenue and Federal Boulevard. Denver Police think she was one of two people killed that morning by the same man.

Her friend, Jason, said she was a kind person who treated all of her friends like family. They met playing poker, which was Corcoran's favorite pastime.

"She used to call me her number three, which I took to be her number three son," he said. "She was kind to everyone and, God, she loved a lot of us. She loved playing this game, and she loved the friendships that she made here playing poker."

About 10:20 a.m. Sept. 14, Corcoran was on a walk when she was stabbed and killed. Police arrested 29-year-old Vinchenzo Moscoso near the scene of her stabbing.

Moscoso is also suspected in a stabbing about five hours earlier on an RTD bus near West 32nd Avenue and Federal Boulevard. The man stabbed on the bus was identified as Fidel Sanchez-Banuelos, 51. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

In a warrant, authorities stated the attacks were unprovoked.

"I'm not going to be able to make anymore memories with her, and that's what really is sinking into my soul," said Corcoran's daughter, Monique Whitney. "I'm never going to get to do that again, and never is a long time."

Whitney said she remembers her mom as empathetic and compassionate. She was surprised by all of the love and support Corcoran's poker community has showered on her family. Whitney said her mother will be missed by many, including her dog.

"The saddest thing is her dog, Max, sits out on the patio everyday waiting for her to come home," said her son, Daniel Jordan Corcoran. "She loved her children. She showed love. It’s the only reason we’re here."

On Thursday, the bar where Corcoran often played poker honored her with a memorial poker event. The employees left out her favorite drink, a tonic water with lemon and lime, and her favorite snack, three pieces of candy. Jason helped coordinate the event. He said they will never stop honoring her.

"She’s going to be missed by a lot of us," he said. "She’s going to be missed everyday that we sit at these tables. I’m going to think of her."

Moscoso was in court Thursday. He was ordered to be held on a $5 million cash-only bond. He's due back in court next month.