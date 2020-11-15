Developmental Disabilities Alert issued for missing teen

Caleb Leroux, 18, was last seen in the 14000 block of East Quinn Circle in Aurora.

AURORA, Colo. — The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a Developmental Disabilities Alert on behalf of the Aurora Police Department (APD) for 18-year-old Caleb Leroux.

According to the alert, Leroux was last seen on foot in the 14000 block of East Quinn Circle in Aurora at 8 p.m. Saturday, and he is possibly headed to Longmont on an RTD bus.

He has autism and cognitive impairment, CBI said.

He's described as white, 6 feet, 4 inches tall, 140 pounds, and was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans. He has blonde hair, which is currently short unlike his photo, and blue eyes.

Anyone who sees Leroux is asked to call 911 or APD at 303-627-3100.