Aurora Police ask for help finding missing woman and her 2 children

Sabrina Walls and her sons, Marcus and Demarcus, are missing from the area of East Mississippi Avenue and South Blackhawk street, APD said.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Police Department (APD) is asking for the public's help finding a missing woman and her two children.

APD said Sabrina Walls and her sons, 5-year-old Marcus and 3-year-old Demarcus, are missing from the area of East Mississippi Avenue and South Blackhawk Street.

Walls was last seen on Oct. 19, APD said, while the boys were last seen on Oct. 17.

They might be in a black Ford Fusion with Colorado license plates CES 661, according to APD.

APD said family members are concerned because Walls has been a victim of domestic violence in the past.

Anyone who has seen them or has information is asked to call 303-739-6077.