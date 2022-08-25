New optional driver license symbol indicates person has difficulty communicating with first responders

The symbol lets a first responder know the license or ID card holder has a disability that affects their ability to communicate.

LAKEWOOD, Colo — People who have a disability that affects their ability to communicate with first responders now have the option to indicate that on their driver's licenses.

The Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles said in a release Thursday that eligible Coloradans can choose to add a disability identifier to their driver's license or identification card.

It lets first responders know that the license or ID card holder has a non-apparent disability that could affect their communication ability, such as cognitive disabilities, neurological diversities, mental health disorders, sensory needs, chronic illness and physical disabilities.

The release said to add the identifier, Coloradans need a health care provider to sign a form attesting the person has a disability that could affect their ability to communicate with law enforcement. The applicant then needs to bring the completed form to their state driver's license office appointment.

The identifier can be added and removed free of charge.

The DMV said the identifier is being implemented in accordance with the Disability Symbol Identification Document Act of 2021. It received bipartisan support in the state legislature.

Those with questions about the new driver's license option can learn more from the DMV.

Eligible people can also voluntarily disclose their disability on vehicle registrations. That information is only accessible to law enforcement and DMV staff. It does not appear anywhere on the printed vehicle registration card.

The process for adding the identifier to a vehicle registration is similar to adding it to a driver's license. It can also be added or removed for free.

More information about adding the identifier to a vehicle registration can also be found on the DMV website.