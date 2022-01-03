Those Left Behind: Son shares lasting impact of domestic violence

Ibtissem Trabelsi was stabbed more than 120 times by her husband, according to the Arapahoe County Sheriff's office. Her youngest son shares her story.

“I’m just starting college. My sister hasn’t even graduated high school yet. Like, there were so many things I wish I could’ve shared with her. And it just feels like I’ve been robbed; I won't be able to experience those things with her," Mazin said.

Ibty's light was dimmed before she could witness her children grow up.

“She was the greatest person that I’ve ever known. She was so kind and so caring to everyone she ever met. She just lit up a room that she walked into," he said.

Mazin is one of three children left behind after the death of his mother. He described his mom as his first love and someone he misses sorely.

“Life is different in a lot of ways. Everything reminds you of what could’ve been or what happened," said Ibty's youngest son, Mazin Klapperich.

Ibtissem "Ibty" Trabelsi, a 50-year-old mother of three and a sister, is one of the victims. She was murdered on June 1, 2021 by her husband, 57-year-old Todd Anthony Searles, after telling him she wanted a divorce, according to ACSO.

In 2021, three women were murdered in Arapahoe County by their current or former husbands. The Arapahoe County Sherriff’s Office (ACSO) said the women were victims of domestic violence and so are their families.

A new relationship : Ibty met Todd Searles

The family moved to Colorado from Florida, and when they did, Ibty made the move first in 2015 for a new job. In 2016, Mazin, his younger sister Sara, older brother Faris, and their dad Todd Klapperich followed. At the time, Ibty and Todd Klapperich were going through a divorce.

“They made sure that the kids were taken care of the best way that they could as divorced parents," Mazin said.

He's unsure why they divorced, but said he never saw anything out of the ordinary between the two.

“When he (Mazin's dad) and my mom were together, they were a team. It wasn’t my dad controlling and my mom sort of giving input. They made decisions together as a group," Mazin said.

He quickly learned that wasn't the case with his mom's new partner, Todd Searles. By the time they moved to Colorado in the summer of 2016, Ibty and Searles were already in a relationship, Mazin said. They first met Searles at a family dinner, and Mazin said that meeting felt like an interrogation.

“I think he almost wanted to present this controlling nature to the kids almost," Mazin said. "Just to show that he was in charge."

Mazin said his mom and dad (Todd Klapperich) had joint custody of their three children. They spent one week in Arvada with their dad and the following week in Centennial with their mom and Searles. He said the Sunday tradeoffs were tough.

“Because on one hand it meant going to my mom's where I was in an uncomfortable household where I didn’t like – not feel safe, but I didn’t feel welcomed or comfortable there," Mazin said.

The rift deepened after Mazin's dad filed a restraining order against Searles in March 2019. The restraining order describes Searles assaulting Todd Klapperich as he picked up his three kids.

Read the incident report below:

“As my dad pulls into the driveway, my stepdad is pulling in at the same time. And [Searles] gets out of his car and starts screaming at my dad who was just sitting in his car trying to pick up his kids. And he punches my dad in the face," Mazin said.

Searles was arrested on a third-degree physical assault charge. Mazin witnessed it all and provided a first-hand account to the police. He said that spoiled his relationship with Searles.