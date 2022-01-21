2 people found dead in home in Douglas County

The home where two people were found dead is in the Wildcat Ridge subdivision.

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — Deputies are investigating the deaths of two people who were found dead inside a home early Friday morning.

According to a release from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO), they were called to a home in the 7000 block of Lionshead Parkway at around 2 a.m. Friday. The home is in the Wildcat Ridge subdivision, which is south of Lincoln Avenue and east of Quebec Street.

When deputies entered the home, a man and a woman were found dead in separate areas of the home, the release states. Investigators said they are still determining if the man and woman lived at the home.

The identities of the woman and man will be released by the Douglas County Coroner's Office after the next of kin are notified. The coroner's office will also determine the cause of death for the woman and man.

Deputies said they do not believe there is any danger to the public.

