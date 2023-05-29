Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Aurora

Police said the driver of the vehicle, a 22-year-old man, was the only person in the vehicle.

AURORA, Colo. — Police are investigating what caused a fatal crash in Aurora on Sunday night.

The Aurora Police Department (APD) said at 9:08 p.m. on Sunday, police were called to North Powhaton Road, which is north of East 6th Avenue, in reference to a crash.

When police arrived they found a 2022 Toyota Tacoma that appeared to have rolled over multiple times, police said. After the initial investigation, police learned that a man was driving northbound on Powhaton Road when his truck left the roadway, causing it to roll over.

Police said the driver, a 22-year-old Denver man, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene of the crash. He was the only person in the vehicle at the time of the crash, police said.

The Adam's County Coroner's Officer will release the driver's identity once his next of kin has been notified.

The Police Department closed Powhaton Road for four hours as authorities investigated the incident. The road has since been reopened.

Traffic investigation will now be reconstructing the scene and examining physical evidence to determine what caused the crash and any contributing factors, APD said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.

