A father and son were killed Tuesday afternoon when a train and SUV collided, the Douglas County Coroner’s Office said on Wednesday.

Deputies say the crash happened along Highway 85, just south of Ron King Trail at about 1:30 p.m.

Salah Norri Slaeh, 68, and Noori Salah Noori, 16, were pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The SUV was leaving a salvage yard near a private railroad crossing moments before the crash occurred, investigators said.

A train traveling at about 40 miles per hour then struck the SUV and pushed it about 1,500 yards.

"We don't know if there was a mechanical failure on the car or if it was the unfortunate 'try and beat the train,'" said Deputy Steve Johnson with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation

