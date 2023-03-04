Jill Biden's plane diverted back to Denver after aircraft issue

The first lady was en route to Michigan when her aircraft experienced an issue, according to her press secretary.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DENVER — First lady Jill Biden's airplane was diverted back to Denver on Monday afternoon after it experienced an issue while headed to Michigan, her press secretary said on Twitter.

Biden visited Denver on Monday morning to highlight President Joe Biden's economic policies. She joined Gov. Jared Polis at the state Capitol "to highlight how state officials are prioritizing investments in community colleges and workforce training programs," according to her office.

Biden arrived in Colorado on Sunday evening. Her trip also included planned visits to Michigan, Maine and Vermont.

Her trip to Michigan was postponed to a later date after the aircraft issues forced her return to Denver, according to press secretary Vanessa Valdivia.

Everyone was safe after landing in Denver, Valdivia said.

Valdivia didn't share any details on the aircraft issue or how long the first lady would remain in Colorado.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE FREE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.