3 firefighters suffer minor injuries after vapor explosion

A garage fire flashed over Saturday morning causing vapor to explode, West Metro Fire said.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Three firefighters were taken to the hospital and evaluated for minor injuries after responding to a garage fire at an apartment complex near South Simms Street and West Bowles Avenue.

When the first crews arrived on the scene around 9:30 Saturday morning there was light smoke showing from one of the units in a communal garage, according to a tweet from West Metro Fire Rescue (WMFR).

After stretching a hose line to the door, firefighters opened it and the smoldering fire flashed over, causing a vapor explosion, according to WMFR.

Three firefighters had minor injuries and were taken in to be evaluated.

The cause of the fire is accidental. It started in the engine compartment of the vehicle parked inside the unit. Firefighters contained the fire to the unit of origin. ROTC, West Metro's arson dog, assisted in the investigation. 3/3 pic.twitter.com/uL08UYetGM — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) April 3, 2021

An arson dog from WMFR assisted with the investigation and it was determined that the fire was an accident and that it started in the engine component in a vehicle parked in the unit. Firefighters contained the fire to the unit where it began.

