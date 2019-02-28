DENVER — As Denver International Airport celebrates its 24th birthday on Thursday, we're learning more about the mysterious chatty gargoyle that showed up at the airport last month.

In mid-January, Greg, a talking gargoyle, popped in the Great Hall and interacted with curious travelers by moving and talking to them as they passed.

And earlier this week, the airport tweeted a cryptic photo of closed eyes, which looks like it was a hint about Greg.

Bright and early Thursday morning the airport put out several videos of Greg interacting with unsuspecting travelers as they walked by in celebration of its birthday.

"Welcome to Illuminati headquarters... I mean Denver International Airport," Greg can be heard saying in the video.

A spokesperson for the airport said they enjoy embracing conspiracy theories and engaging passengers in a unique way.

Greg is 243 years old, according to the airport, and was there to clear the air on all the conspiracies there. But it wasn't just about conspiracies, Greg had lots of jokes.

In one exchange a woman told Greg, "You're such a sweet talker."

He responded, "Will you take me back home with you?"

The woman replied, "Let's go, I have some space in my backpack."

But Greg appeared to change his mind, "Actually I think you have too much baggage for me..."

He also chastised some travelers for pulling their phones out to take pictures and videos.

"You know you can actually put the phone down and have a conversation with me," Greg told one traveler. "But no, I'm a millennial, I've got to post it and snapface it and twitterbook it."

According to the airport, Greg is a frequent traveler and will be back at the airport again soon, but is not expected to be there on Thursday.

This is not the only gargoyle to make an appearance at Denver International Airport. Did you know there are gargoyle statues in baggage claim? They are said to protect passengers against lost luggage. They’ve been taken down during construction, but the airport says they’ll be back up again soon.

