Grass fire burning in northern Larimer County

Firefighters are going door-to-door to notify nearby residents about evacuations.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Some homes in northern Larimer County are being evacuated due to a grass fire Sunday afternoon, the Poudre Fire Authority said.

The fire is burning near the intersection of West County Road 78 and North County Road 17. That's about six miles west of Interstate 25 and 13 miles south of the Wyoming border.

A Poudre Fire spokesperson said some homes are being evacuated due to the fire. The residents of those homes are being notified on an individual basis, the spokesperson said.

Firefighters are working on structure protection. No injuries have been reported.

The Poudre Fire Authority, Wellington Fire Protection District, Larimer County Sheriff's Office and Larimer County wildland firefighters are responding to the fire.

There's no word yet on the size of the fire, or how fast it's growing.

