Crash closes eastbound I-76 for hours

No estimate has been given for when the highway will reopen.

DENVER — Crews have been working for hours to clear the scene of a crash that shut down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 76 at Federal Boulevard Sunday.

The Colorado State Patrol said the crash happened around 2:30 a.m. and involved a semi-truck and a pickup.

People from both vehicles were hurt, CSP said, but their injuries weren't serious.

CSP said the scene has taken so long to clear because the semi leaked fuel and fluids and caused damage to the concrete barrier, which needed to be repaired.

The truck, which was carrying cargo for Amazon, also had to be emptied and placed back on its wheels, CSP said.

There's no word on when the highway will reopen.

#I76 eastbound: Road closed due to a crash between Exit 3 - Federal Boulevard and CO 53. https://t.co/FGVhsXX3ky — Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) (@ColoradoDOT) April 24, 2022

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

Colorado Department of Public Transportation (CDOT) provides these tips for safe driving in Colorado:

Expect the unexpected

Slow down

Don't tailgate

Be aware of emergency crews

Heed signs

Obey flagger

Stay alert and minimize distractions

Keep with the traffic flow

Plan your drive

Be patient and stay calm

It is also important to be aware of emergency vehicles.

Colorado's Move Over Law requires drivers to move over a lane when there’s an emergency situation along the shoulder. If the driver can’t move over, they must slow down significantly to avoid an accident.

The law was implemented in 2005 and strengthened in 2020. A CDOT news release states: "The updated law stipulates that if a driver is unable to move at least one lane away from the stationary emergency vehicle, the driver must slow down to at least 25 miles per hour on roadways with a speed limit below 45 miles per hour. On roadways with speed limits 45 miles per hour or more, motorists must slow down to 20 miles per hour less than the posted speed limit. Drivers that fail to slow down or move over commit the crime of careless driving, a class 2 misdemeanor traffic offense that can result in up to 90 days in jail and a fine of up to $300."

CDOT recommends people check COtrip.org to find out about road conditions, construction zones, and traffic alerts.