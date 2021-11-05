Fellow first responders honor Joes firefighter killed in line of duty

Larry Wyant died Oct. 26 when the winds shifted in a cornfield where he was fighting a fire.

JOES, Colorado — Joes Fire Department (JFD) Firefighter Larry Wyant, who died late last month after responding to a fire in a field in eastern Colorado, was honored Friday with a line of duty death service.

On Oct. 26, Wyant was on his way to the funeral of Yuma Volunteer Firefighter Darcy Stallings, who was killed in a car crash, when a fire sparked by a combine started in a cornfield near Highway 36 and County Road T in southern Yuma County.

After hearing the report, Wyant traded his personal car for a fire tender to respond to the fire, JFD's assistant fire chief told 9NEWS.

They were dealing with strong winds of about 30 mph with up to 60 mph gusts, according to JFD. The wind direction also changed multiple times, which led to the death of Wyant.

His service was held Friday at the Joes Fire Department and ahead of the service he was honored with a procession of fellow first responders that began at the Kirk Fall Hall.

Stallings, who had served with Yuma's volunteer fire department for nine years died last month in a crash while responding to a call, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

He was heading south in his own pickup truck on County Road G just before 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 21 when he crashed into the back of a semi-truck at high speed.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9NEWS" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.