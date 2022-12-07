Early morning structure fire damages townhomes under construction

A home on the south side of the fire ignited from heat exposure. No injuries were reported.

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Firefighters from West Metro Fire (WMF) responded to an early morning fire Tuesday.

Crews were called to the area of West 16th Avenue and Routt Street in Lakewood at about 2 a.m., according to WMF spokesperson Ronda Scholting. That's northeast of West Colfax Avenue and Simms Street.

The fire started in a group of townhomes that were under construction, Scholting said. As of 4 a.m., crews had the fire out and were putting out hot spots, according to Scholting.

The roof of one home on the south side of the fire ignited due to heat exposure, Scholting said. The people inside the home at the time were able to get out and there were no reports of injuries, according to Scholting.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

This is a developing situation. This article will be updated as information is confirmed.

Our crews on scene of a two alarm structure fire at 16th Ave. & Routt St. in Lakewood. The fire destroyed at least three townhome units under construction and was fully involved when firefighters arrived. Several nearby homes were evacuated for safety. No injuries. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/7wS7dFmsLs — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) July 12, 2022

