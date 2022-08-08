Abortion ban fails to make Colorado's November ballot

Backers of Initiative #56 informed the Secretary of State's Office Monday they would not be submitting petition signatures ahead of the deadline.

DENVER — The proposed ballot measure seeking to ban abortion in Colorado will not appear on the November ballot, the Colorado Secretary of State's Office told Colorado Politics.

According to the Elections Division, backers of Initiative #56 informed the office Monday they would not be submitting petition signatures ahead of the 5 p.m. deadline.

The ballot measure sought to define "murder of a child" and ban abortion, save in a few narrow cases. Both anti-abortion advocates and abortion rights activists noted the measure offered no legal carve out for women who get an abortion.

The ballot measure sought to prohibit the intentional murder of a child "prior to, during, or after birth" – and up to age 18. It also established that such intentional murder, including by providers, would carry criminal penalties to be enforced by the Attorney General and in collaboration with local law enforcement and district attorneys.

