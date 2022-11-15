With race against Lauren Boebert undecided, Adam Frisch attends House orientation

Frisch and other candidates from across the country who are in races too close to call are there. Boebert is also in Washington and meeting with fellow Republicans.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — With the race for Colorado's 3rd Congressional District still too close call, Democrat Adam Frisch was in Washington, D.C., to attend orientation for new members of the U.S. House of Representatives.

Rep. Lauren Boebert was also in Washington and meeting with fellow Republicans who were voting on party leadership.

Frisch remains behind Boebert by about 1,200 votes in the CD-3 race but has said that he's been told that there are between 3,000 and 6,000 ballots still outstanding.

“I will be there, along with a handful of other candidates across the country from both parties who are still in very close, undecided races," Frisch said in a statement. "This happens every cycle, and the invite list and process is run by non-partisan House administration."

"Our county clerks and bipartisan poll watching teams are taking great care with counting every vote, and we must be patient as we allow this process to play out," he said. "That said, I am honored to attend on behalf of the people of Colorado’s 3rd district."

He said his campaign doesn't expect another large batch of ballot results to be released until possibly late next week.

Boebert was lagging behind expectations in the Colorado House district, which covers all of the Western Slope and much of southern Colorado. The tight race garnered national attention as control of the House of Representatives remains undecided.

Voters in the district haven’t elected a Democrat to Congress since 2008.

In Colorado, county elections boards have until Nov. 30 to certify their election results and submit those to the Secretary of State’s Office, which has a Dec. 5 deadline to issue its own certification or order mandatory recounts. Any recounts requested by a candidate, or other parties, must be paid for by that candidate or other party and must be completed by Dec. 15.

An automatic recount is triggered when the margin between the top two candidates is at or below 0.5% of the leading candidate’s vote total.

