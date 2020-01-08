New Aurora police chief could be named Monday

There are four finalists for the position. It's not clear which was recommended to take over the job.

AURORA, Colo. — Aurora City Council plans to vote to approve the appointment of a new chief of the Aurora Police Department (APD) Monday night, according to an agenda for the meeting.

The agenda does not list the name of the person who was chosen.

There are four finalists for the position:

Marcus Dudley Jr., a commander with Aurora Police.

Alexander Jones, a colonel and bureau chief with the Baltimore County Police Department.

Avery Moore, assistant police chief with the Dallas Police Department.

Vanessa Wilson, the current interim chief for Aurora Police.

>> Video above: Police chief finalists participate in town hall.

The nationwide search for a new police chief began in January 2020 after the deputy chief, Paul O'Keefe, who was supposed to take over the top job on an interim basis, withdrew his name and announced plans to retire instead. Vanessa Wilson, current candidate for the job, was named interim police chief instead.

At the time of former chief Nick Metz's retirement, the department had come under scrutiny over the case of Officer Nate Meier, who admitted to consuming alcohol during a shift and was later found passed out behind the wheel of his patrol car in March 2019.

Meier was demoted but was not fired. It was a decision that Metz defended.