Law allowing child sex abuse survivors to sue is unconstitutional, Colorado Supreme Court says

According to Tuesday's court ruling, the law was passed by the legislature despite concerns expressed during hearings on the bill about its constitutionality.

DENVER — In a ruling Tuesday, the Colorado Supreme Court found a law that created a three-year window for survivors of child sex abuse to sue an abuser or an organization is unconstitutional.

The state's highest court said the law, which was passed by the state legislature in 2021, was unconstitutional because it was "retrospective", which is something that's banned under the state constitution.

The Child Sexual Abuse Accountability Act (CSAAA), the law in question, created a three-year window that began in 2022 where survivors of child sex abuse dating back to the 1960s could sue an abuser or an organization that knew or should have known of a risk of sexual misconduct.

It permitted those lawsuits to go forward regardless of whether previously available actions were "time-barred."

The case before the Colorado Supreme Court related to one of the first cases filed under the law. On Jan. 13, 2022, a woman, now in her 30s, sued Aurora Public Schools and a coach for abuse she claimed happened at Rangeview High School 20 years ago.

The state's highest court found the act was unconstitutional because it created a "new cause of action" for sexual misconduct that predated the law for which other courses of actions were time-barred.

Tuesday's ruling granted a motion to dismiss the case against the coach and Aurora Public Schools.

However, the ruling indicates CSAAA is not unconstitutional in its entirety. The ruling does affect claims for which the applicable statue of limitations as of Jan. 1, 2022 had not run out. There are several other cases pending and it's unknown at this time how each of them will be impacted.