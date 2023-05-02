Colorado House Democrats to defy Senate cuts, restore Polis' housing bill

Amendments include an effort to put statewide control of zoning back into the bill.

DENVER — Colorado House Democrats plan to offer amendments to Gov. Jared Polis' sweeping housing proposal to restore at least part of what was stripped out by the state Senate.

The sponsors of Senate Bill 213 — Democratic Reps. Iman Jodeh of Aurora and Steven Woodrow of Denver — have a series of amendments in eight areas. Those include an effort to put back into the bill one of the provisions that proved most controversial among Senate Democrats: statewide control of zoning.

That control is currently under the purview of local governments, particularly those with home rule authority granted under the state constitution and affirmed by 50 years of state Supreme Court decisions.

The state Senate, under pressure from urban Democrats, took out the zoning provision last week after weeks of contentious hearings and debates.

Should those House amendments be adopted, it will produce dueling versions of the bill that will have to be resolved in the session's closing days.

