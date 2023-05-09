Colorado legislators request settlement in illegal meetings lawsuit

Two legislators claimed the House routinely holds meetings that break state law.

DENVER — Leaders of the Colorado House have agreed not to violate the state open meetings law in a proposed settlement to a lawsuit filed by two first-year Democratic legislators.

Pending approval from a judge, the settlement states that House representatives will not communicate using automatically-deleting functions on electronic messaging services, nor will they meet in quorum to discuss public business without providing public notice and publishing minutes of the meeting.

By agreeing to the settlement, the House leaders are not admitting wrongdoing. The settlement is proposed as "an amicable resolution" and to "(avoid) the costs of litigation," the document reads.

“Colorado House Democrats believe deeply in the values of transparency and open government, and through this agreement, we continue our commitment to ensuring full public access, transparency and fairness in the legislative process,” said House Speaker Julie McCluskie of Dillon and Majority Leader Monica Duran of Wheat Ridge in a joint statement Tuesday.

