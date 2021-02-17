Polis to deliver 2021 Colorado State of the State address

Governor Jared Polis is expected to deliver the State of the State address on Wednesday morning.

DENVER — Colorado Governor Jared Polis (D-Colorado) is expected to deliver the 2021 State of the State address on Wednesday morning at 11 a.m.

During his third State of the State address, the governor is expected to talk about state pandemic relief, reducing the cost of healthcare and transportation funding. Polis has proposed a $1 billion-plus economic stimulus plan to create jobs and get the state back on track to rebound financially in wake of the pandemic.

During last year's address, before the coronavirus pandemic lead to the shutdown of many Colorado businesses, the focus was on those left behind by Colorado's stampeding economy.

"From student loans to health care costs to unaffordable housing, Coloradans feel like they are running faster and faster, but not getting ahead," Polis said in his 2020 speech. "Too many of our fellow Coloradans are anxious that one hardship — a job loss, a medical emergency, a recession, a natural disaster, or some other unforeseen challenge — will send them into a financial tailspin."

He said stagnation was not in the state's nature. Polis spoke of expanding access to preschool and taking steps to tackle climate change.

He peppered last year's address with suggestions to do more on school safety, rural economic development, industrial hemp, lowered income taxes, public lands, jobs for veterans and student debt relief.

