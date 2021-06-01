WATCH LIVE: Group rallies in Denver in support of Republican objection to Biden’s electoral college win

The group rallied as some Republicans in Congress objected to Joe Biden's electoral college victory.

DENVER — A group rallied at the Colorado State Capitol Wednesday as some Republicans objected to the 2020 election results amid President Donald Trump’s baseless claims of fraud.

The rally was planned at the Capitol between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. and was promoted by talk radio host and Republican National Committee Chairman Randy Corporon.

A flier promoting the event said guest speakers were expected to attend. Two Colorado members of Colorado’s Republican congressional delegation – Doug Lamborn and the newly-elected Lauren Boebert – have said they would object to Biden’s electoral college victory.

Ken Buck, the other Colorado Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives, said he would not object to Biden’s victory.

Trump supporters in Colorado are planning a QAnon-themed rally at the State Capitol at noon. The event has been promoted by party leaders including RNC committeeman and @710KNUS host @randycorporon. #9News #copolitics pic.twitter.com/EJhYGPrRNo — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) January 6, 2021

The effort to overturn Biden’s victory is expected to be defeated by bipartisan majorities in the House and the Senate. Biden won the Electoral College 306-232 and is set to be inaugurated Wednesday, Jan. 20.

The joint session of Congress convened at 11 a.m. mountain time Wednesday, Jan. 6.

Since the Nov. 3 election, Trump has repeatedly asserted that widespread voter fraud robbed him of victory – something disputed by election officials from his own party and the U.S. Department of Justice.

All the states have certified their results.

Still, more than a dozen Republican senators led by Josh Hawley of Missouri and Ted Cruz of Texas, along with as many as 100 House Republicans, are pressing ahead to raise objections to the state results of Biden's win.

Under the rules of the joint session, any objection to a state’s electoral tally needs to be submitted in writing by at least one member of the House and one of the Senate to be considered. Each objection will force two hours of deliberations in the House and Senate, ensuring a long day.

House Republican lawmakers are signing on to objections to the electoral votes in six states — Arizona, Georgia, Nevada, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.