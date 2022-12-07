Father of Columbine shooting victim travels to White House for gun law celebration

Tom Mauser's son Daniel was killed in the Columbine High School shooting – he wore his late son's shoes to Washington, D.C. to celebrate a gun reform bill.

DENVER — There was an event at the White House on Monday to commemorate the passage of the bipartisan gun safety bill.

A group of people impacted by gun violence was invited, including a Colorado father whose son was killed in the Columbine High School shooting 23 years ago.

Tom Mauser's son, Daniel, was a sophomore at Columbine. Mauser has been fighting for tougher gun control laws in Colorado for years, and now he's seeing action on the national level.

He admitted he wasn't excited about the gun safety legislation drafted by Congress. Mauser said it didn't go far enough.

"As much as we may feel dissatisfied, this is a beginning," he said.

He's decided even a small change is better than the status quo.

"It was a celebration because we haven't had a gun reform bill passed in Washington in almost 30 years," he said.

Democratic President Joe Biden swiftly signed the bill into law last month. It enhances background checks, makes it harder for domestic abusers to purchase a firearm, and provides more money for mental health services.

"If we can get 10 Republican senators to now understand they have to do something, we can build on this and do more," Mauser said.

Mauser still wears the shoes Daniel wore to school the day he was killed. It's a reminder of why he's still advocating for change.

"I knew Daniel would want me to keep up this fight," he said.

