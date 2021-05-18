House advances 'son of SB 217,' law enforcement accountability measures

House Bill 1250 would make sweeping changes to a police reform bill that was already passed last year.

DENVER — The state House of Representatives on Monday advanced legislation seeking to build on last year’s police accountability package, setting the stage for a final vote to move the bill on to the Senate.

House Bill 1250 from Denver Democratic Reps. Leslie Herod and Assistant Majority Leader Serena Gonzales-Gutierrez seeks to further last year's Senate Bill 217 with some major provisions, including:

broadening the requirement for law enforcement officers to use body-worn cameras to include wellness checks;

expanding data collection requirements;

adding flexibility to consequences delivered by the Peace Officer Standards and Training Board for officers who use unnecessary force; and

removing qualified immunity for Colorado State Patrol troopers, a protection that was stripped from local law enforcement officers by SB 217.

But the chamber’s move to advance the bill past debate and on to a final vote came over the objections of Republicans, who focused the debate on a provision seeking to clarify use-of-force standards by requiring officers exhaust all reasonable de-escalation techniques before resorting to force.

That provision was initially reworked by an amendment from Herod and Gonzales-Gutierrez to lower the standard to replace “reasonable” with “practical.” According to Herod, the use of force on Elijah McClain and Karen Garner were clearly not “necessary and proportionate.”

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Local stories from 9NEWS

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.