Poudre School District announces action plan to address 'widespread hurt' from racist posts

FORT COLLINS, Colo — To address the "widespread hurt" caused by racist and hateful social media posts by students this summer, Poudre School District has announced an action plan to better support equity and diversity initiatives in its schools.

The action plan aims to address equity, diversity and inclusion through ongoing curriculum audits, continued staff training, and by getting feedback from students and staff to better understand their experiences, Superintendent Sandra Smyser said in an email sent to district families Friday.

"Especially this summer, we have witnessed multiple incidents of hate and racism that have brought widespread hurt, fear and national attention to our community," Smyser said in an email to district families Friday. "As an educational organization, we must lean in and use these acts as an opportunity for education and reaffirmation of the need to engage in this collective work."

Last week, a video began circulating on social media depicting several PSD high school students wrestling, with one student putting another in a choke hold. The student pretends to pass out while another student behind the camera can be heard saying a racial slur. The following clip appears to show some students laughing about the use of the racial slur.