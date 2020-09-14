Group withdraws lawsuit challenging Polis' last call executive order

The Tavern League withdrew its lawsuit against Colorado Gov. Jared Polis on Monday.

DENVER — The Tavern League has ended its lawsuit challenging an executive order in Colorado that stops the sale of alcohol at bars and restaurants at 11 p.m.

Attorney Jordan Factor confirmed to 9NEWS that the non-profit group filed paperwork on Monday afternoon to withdraw the lawsuit against Gov. Jared Polis.

"The Tavern League has reluctantly decided that it must dismiss the suit because it was too expensive to maintain, especially in light of the devastating economic blow our members have suffered,” Factor said.

The governor announced the 11 p.m. last call in August, citing epidemiological data, including data from contact tracing and other scientific studies. That data showed a decrease in COVID-19 cases among 20- to 29-year-olds, the age group that spends more time in bars than others, Polis said in a press conference on Aug. 21.

The Tavern League announced its intent to sue in July after Polis announced an emergency order that initially put last call at 10 p.m. According to their suit, restaurants and bars are in desperate need of relief from current indoor capacity limits, and will not survive if current restrictions remain.

The group announced its support for Polis' one-hour extension but hoped to see the time limit pushed even further.

The Tavern League already went to court once for the order. They hoped a judge would issue a restraining order that allowed bars and restaurants to serve alcohol until the typical closing time until the lawsuit was officially sorted out in court.

A judge denied the restraining order in July.