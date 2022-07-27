Tina Peters announces raising $230,000 to pay for recount

The Mesa County Clerk and Recorder continues to insist on a hand recount, which is not available under state election rules.

MESA COUNTY, Colo. — Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters said she has raised enough money to pay for the recount she's seeking from the Secretary of State's office.

Peters continues to insist on a hand recount, which is not available under state election rules. Those rules dictate that recounts can only be done in the same manner as the original count, which in Colorado was done by machine tabulation.

In a news release Wednesday, Peters said she took to local and national media to address the public about her efforts and raised the $230,000 necessary for the recount. The amount for the recount has not yet been announced, although Peters attempted to seek a recount earlier this month. That recount carried a price tag of $236,179.

Peters also noted the donations met the state campaign finance contribution limit of $1,200 per individual.

Peters is seeking a recount of her 14-percentage point loss to former Jeffco Clerk and Recorder Pam Anderson. Automatic recounts, which are paid for by the state, are triggered when the difference between the winning candidate and second-place candidate is 0.05% or less of the winning vote.

