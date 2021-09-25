Flyers with racist messages found on Longmont businesses, police say

Police said they have spoken to a person believed to be involved.

LONGMONT, Colo. — The Longmont Police Department (LPD) said officers have spoken to a person believed to be responsible for leaving close to a dozen flyers on downtown Longmont businesses that were "disparaging" toward the Black community.

LPD said on Facebook Friday that Thursday night, officers removed 11 photocopied flyers from storefronts and filed a police report. The police department also notified the Boulder County District Attorney's Office, according to LPD.

“This kind of hateful and racist messaging has no place in our community, a statement released Friday by the Longmont City Manager's Office and the Longmont Downtown Development Authority said. "We consider the diversity of our community an important asset and what makes the Longmont community so special. We share a collective commitment to building community by engaging and learning to bridge cultural differences that value diversity and inclusion among the Longmont community, not tear them down.”

On Saturday, LPD posted an update that said they had spoken to a person believed to be involved in the incident, but there would be no criminal charges.

"While we do not support this message, no charges can be filed at this time," the post read.

The Boulder County District Attorney's Office provided the following statement on the incident to 9NEWS Saturday:

"The First Amendment protects many forms of speech, regardless of how intolerant or disgusting it may be. The individual who posted the flyer did not trespass or damage property. The fliers themselves are revolting but the conduct is protected by freedom of speech. The person who posted them violated human decency but not criminal laws."

