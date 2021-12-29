Alleged shooting spree killer was never licensed as a tattoo artist or business owner, records show

In 2016, Sol Tribe was issued a license for a tattoo business at an address Lyndon McLeod once had a connection to.

DENVER — Lyndon McLeod, the man who police say shot and killed five people in Denver and Lakewood on Monday, was never licensed as a tattoo artist nor as a business owner for Flat Black Ink Corp. in Denver, according to city records.

A spokesperson for Denver's Department of Excise and Licenses, Eric Escudero, said Flat Black Ink Corp. was listed as the trade name for All Heart Industry. The person who applied for the body artist establishment license is named James Clark. McLeod was listed on the lease. The license for All Heart Industry expired in August of 2014, according to city records.

McLeod's name was attached to Flat Black Ink Corp.'s business registration with the Colorado Secretary of State. The business was located at the address of what's now World Tattoo in Denver. Police said McLeod fired shots near that address, 246 6th Avenue, on Monday.

According to Escudero, this business registration through the state only asks for the registered agent and who is filling the document, which isn't always the owner.

After All Heart Industry's license expired in 2014, Escudero said Sol Tribe applied for a body artist establishment license in 2016 and was issued one at that address on 6th Avenue. It expired and was not renewed.

Sol Tribe is now located on Broadway in Denver. On Monday, police say McLeod shot and killed Alicia Cardenas, the owner of Sol Tribe tattoo shop, and Alyssa Gunn-Maldonado.

Before Sol Tribe applied for a tattoo business on 6th Avenue, city records show two other applications were submitted at that address, but a license was never issued.

According to city records, McLeod never applied for a body artist license in Denver. Escudero said if he was doing any tattoo work in Denver, he was doing it illegally since he was unlicensed.

Three of the five people who were killed during Monday's shooting spree were in tattoo shops.

An ongoing investigation

The investigation into McLeod is ongoing, both the official law enforcement investigation and one by 9Wants to Know.

9Wants to Know spoke to a source with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and learned that McLeod was "not on their radar."