Contractor dies when sewer trench collapses

A contractor working on a sewer line was about 7 or 8 feet deep when the trench collapsed, Longmont Fire said.

LONGMONT, Colo. — A man died after a trench collapsed on Tuesday, Longmont Fire Department said.

The fire department said it happened around noon on Baylor Avenue. 

The victim was part of a group of contractors that was replacing a sewer line, and was about 7 or 8 feet deep when the trench collapsed onto him, according to fire department acting assistant chief Scott Opie. His body was removed around 2:15 p.m. 

The fire department said the victim was an 87-year-old man. His name has not yet been released. 

Investigators believe the home where the trench collapsed is vacant, but are working to confirm.

