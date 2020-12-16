Nutrition Expert Regina Topelson shares her healthy holiday snack ideas.

COLORADO, USA — Christmas is right around the corner. It’s a time for family, friends, fun and food. But no one wants to be left with extra added weight as a souvenir to remember the holidays by.

So today we’re talking about what to eat so you can have fun and not fret about the food.

Question: What’s healthier, chocolate-covered fruit or chocolate-covered nuts?

Answer: Choose the nuts! The fruit is typically dried which means it’s a concentrated form of sugar and typically has sugar added, while the nuts still provide protein and healthy fat. This will help balance your blood sugar so you don’t experience a spike.

Question: Should you eat the quiche or the tart?

Answer: Neither! Skip the pastry crust altogether and make a Tortilla Española (and add your favorite veggies if you want). And as a bonus, it’s already gluten free!

Question: To nog or not to nog?

Answer: Skip the eggs and heavy cream and make some plant-based eggless nog instead! You’ll be saving yourself excess saturated fat and calories. My version has fruit, non-dairy milk, and the rum extract is optional. So you can have fun and focus on your family, and not feel like you’re missing out.

To learn more about Regina and her private practice, go to www.lifewell-lived.com where you can find recipes, information on lifestyle medicine, and episodes of her podcast for cancer patients and survivors.