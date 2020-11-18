These are the benefits of a plant-based diet

9NEWS Nutritionist Regina Topelson says a plant-based diet has many health benefits.

DENVER — November is World Vegan Month, and vegan diets were a popular trend in 2019, but it’s not as important to identify as vegan or vegetarian as it is to eat a mostly plant-based diet.

Eating plant-based, as in the case of a Mediterranean diet, which was voted the healthiest diet in the world among health professionals, has many benefits.

Fiber

Plants contain fiber which is not only important in keeping you regular, but lowers your cholesterol. Fiber keeps your gut healthy and favors beneficial bacteria in your microbiome. The result is a stronger immune system because 70% of your immune system is in the gut, and decreased anxiety with sufficient production of happy and calm neurotransmitters like dopamine and serotonin.

Potassium

We also know that plant-based diets are high in potassium which helps to lower blood pressure. A real benefit when you think about the fact that heart disease is our number one killer in the United States. Which can be both silent and deadly, meaning your first symptom could be your last.

Diabesity

A plant-based diet helps control diabesity. It helps you control your weight and reduce risk of diabetes.

In short, a plant-based diet can not only add years to your life, but more importantly add life to your years.

Regina Topelson is a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist in private practice in Greenwood Village, a promoter or healthy eating and living, and member of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine. Find out more at lifewell-lived.com.

