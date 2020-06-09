Fire up the grill for this Labor Day burger recipe

Mile High Mornings viewer John Cowperthwaite shares the recipe for his favorite burger.

DENVER — It's Labor Day weekend and the unofficial end of summer, which is a great time to grill some burgers.

We're starting a new weekend tradition at Mile High Mornings by asking viewers to share their favorite recipes, and we'll be picking one to share on Sunday mornings.

This week, we asked for your favorite burger recipes, and we're sharing this one from John Cowperthwaite.

Ingredients:

Half lamb

Half bison

Worstershire sauce

Salt and pepper

Onion powder

Garlic powder

Cook to medium rare and enjoy!