Fire up the grill for this Labor Day burger recipe

DENVER — It's Labor Day weekend and the unofficial end of summer, which is a great time to grill some burgers.
We're starting a new weekend tradition at Mile High Mornings by asking viewers to share their favorite recipes, and we'll be picking one to share on Sunday mornings.
This week, we asked for your favorite burger recipes, and we're sharing this one from John Cowperthwaite.
Ingredients:
- Half lamb
- Half bison
- Worstershire sauce
- Salt and pepper
- Onion powder
- Garlic powder
Cook to medium rare and enjoy!
