x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Denver's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Denver, Colorado | 9NEWS.com

Mile High Mornings

Fire up the grill for this Labor Day burger recipe

Mile High Mornings viewer John Cowperthwaite shares the recipe for his favorite burger.

DENVER — It's Labor Day weekend and the unofficial end of summer, which is a great time to grill some burgers.

We're starting a new weekend tradition at Mile High Mornings by asking viewers to share their favorite recipes, and we'll be picking one to share on Sunday mornings.

This week, we asked for your favorite burger recipes, and we're sharing this one from John Cowperthwaite.

Ingredients:

  • Half lamb 
  • Half bison
  • Worstershire sauce
  • Salt and pepper 
  • Onion powder
  • Garlic powder

Cook to medium rare and enjoy!

RELATED: Simple, sweet recipe ideas to keep you cool this summer

RELATED: Nutrition expert shares ideas for social distance dating

RELATED: Celebrate the Fourth of July with this tasty apple crisp recipe

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Mile High Mornings