Free outdoor ice skating opens in Steamboat Springs

Steamboat Springs has turned their outdoor tennis court into an outdoor ice rink that’s now open and ready for skaters.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. — Getting a little more ice time in Steamboat Springs just got a little easier with the town opening a new outdoor ice rink built right on top of the town's tennis courts.

Steamboat Springs has been working for months to turn the tennis courts at Howelsen Park into an outdoor ice rink. Steamboat Springs Parks and Recreation Director Angela Cosby said it all started with the idea of giving people more to do outdoors during the pandemic.

“Our community can get outside, recreate and stay healthy during the pandemic,” said Cosby.

The new ice rink has two sheets of ice that will be free to skate. Howelsen Park Ice Complex supervisor Dimitry Chase said it will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m., and again from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

“That’s to preserve the ice,” said Chase. “The afternoon temps can be hard on the surface.”

At night, the tennis court lights will be turned on so people can keep skating, and Christmas lights have been added over the top of the outdoor rink.

“There are some Christmas lights stung across and some lights already installed for evening play,” said Cosby. "It's going to be a great time.”

To keep crowds down, 10 people per sheet of ice will be allowed. Warming huts will also be added.

Converting the tennis courts to an outdoor ice rink was funded privately by Steamboat locals and businesses. The hope is that it’s the first step toward adding more outdoor ice.

“Many community members miss that pond hockey environment, so this is awesome,” said Cosby.