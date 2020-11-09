Work and play remotely in the Colorado Rockies

YMCA Snow Mountain Ranch is renting out cabins normally set aside for large groups to families looking to work and learn remotely in a remote location.

GRANBY, Colo. — Like a lot of places, like the YMCA Snow Mountain Ranch have been looking for new ways of doing business with the challenges of COVID-19 taking some of their business away.

This summer their large conference business dried up and cabins usually set aside for those large groups have been sitting empty, but now Snow Mountain Ranch is trying something different according to brand manager Amy Leet.

“This was our idea to still use the cabins,” said Leet. “When large families or groups come in we figured this would be the perfect opportunity for them who wouldn’t typically get to use the cabins.”

The idea is to offer up one-bedroom cabins and larger cabins with several bedrooms to families who are working and learning from home but might want to do all that from a cabin in the Colorado mountains.

"They can have their own separate rooms, their own separate learning pods,” said Leet. “You can work or school work from here.”

Some cabins have several rooms and lots of room for spreading out, there is also WiFi, kitchens, and miles of trails outdoors so explore when you’re ready to turn off the Zoom meetings and unplug.

"We hope that if you do come up here and you work remotely or study remotely that you do take some time to get outside and hike and enjoy the fall foliage,” said Leet.

Pricing depends on the size of the cabin and when in the week you want it but right now the prices are lower than normal and just as leaves start turning in the high country.