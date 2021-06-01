Missing Fort Collins woman’s Jeep found parked in Poudre Canyon

Christine Cummings, 32, was reported missing on New Year's Day. Her Jeep was found parked in the Pingree Park area on Jan. 6.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Law enforcement and a search and rescue team are searching for a missing Fort Collins woman in the Pingree Park area after her Jeep was found in this stretch of Poudre Canyon Wednesday morning.

Christine Cummings, 32, was reported missing by a relative on New Year’s Day, according to Fort Collins Police Services (FCPS). She had not been heard from for several days, and her last known location was her home in Fort Collins on Dec. 29.

Family members told police that she may have gone hiking, and staff at two places she’s known to frequent – Rocky Mountain and Yellowstone National Parks – were told to be on the lookout.

No foul play is suspected in Cummings’ disappearance at this time.

Police said that at this point, they do not need public assistance in their search for Cummings in Poudre Canyon due to safety concerns surrounding the terrain, some of which was burned by the Cameron Peak Fire last year.

Anyone who has been in the Pingree Park area and may have seen Cummings is asked to call police at 970-416-2051.

Cummings is described as a white woman with brown hair and blue eyes who is around 5’7” and 140 pounds.

Larimer County Search and Rescue is assisting Fort Collins Police in the investigation.

The Pingree Park area is the home of the Colorado State University Mountain campus and is home to numerous hiking trails.

It is about an hour and 45 minute drive from Fort Collins.