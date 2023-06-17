x
Fatal motorcycle crash causes I-70 closure

Denver Police said the westbound lanes of I-70 are closed at Sheridan Boulevard.

DENVER — A stretch of Interstate 70 is closed after a deadly motorcycle crash Saturday night. 

The Denver Police Department (DPD) tweeted just before 8:30 p.m. that officers were in the area of westbound I-70 and Sheridan Boulevard on a fatal motorcycle crash with no other vehicles involved.

Police said there were two people on the motorcycle. One of them died at the scene of the crash, and the other was taken to the hospital. 

No information about the motorcycle riders has been released. 

DPD said the westbound lanes of I-70 are shut down at Lowell Boulevard and told drivers to find alternate routes. No estimate has been given for when the highway will reopen.

This is a developing situation. 9NEWS will provide more information as it becomes available. 

