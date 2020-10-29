Denver and several other counties return to stricter COVID-19 rules

The alarm was sounded weeks ago as coronavirus cases surged in Colorado. Now health officials are working on rule enforcement so the city can relax guidelines again.

DENVER — Denver is officially in "Safer Level 3" status because of its COVID-19 caseload, hospitalizations and positivity rate.

We got some insight into the decision making process.

What happened in the last few weeks?

The city of Denver's Department of Public Health and Environment (DDPHE) said the alarm was sounded a few weeks ago that Denver's numbers weren't looking good.

On October 16, roughly two weeks ago, the city announced new public health orders to work to reverse that.

Thursday, nearly a week ago, we touched base with the executive director for DDPHE, Bob McDonald, who at the time said the new health mandates were an opportunity to get the numbers under control.

He also said things can change quickly and that the city had a scheduled meeting with the state health department on the books for earlier this week.

By Tuesday, the city was announcing new protocols.

"Due to the dramatic rise in our average daily case rates, positivity rate, hospitalizations, Denver will be moved backwards on the state's dial system to Safer At Home Level 3," Mayor Michael Hancock said.

How will enforcement work?

Throughout the pandemic, DDPHE has been working with the city's Department of Safety, Denver sheriff's deputies and the Denver Police Department to help with enforcement.

This time around, the city is adding more people to the pool to ensure rules are followed.

In addition to making sure businesses are following the rules, McDonald said there will also be more focus on what people individually are doing like in the park or on the 16th Street Mall.

Denver Police said their goal is still voluntary compliance first.

In a statement, the city said it will take into account people need to get caught up on the new rules but that it also needs people to cooperate.

In an e-mail, officials wrote:

"We need everybody's cooperation as soon as possible for these requirements. We will take into account that people need to be educated on new requirements and focus on doing so, while also guiding them to make immediate adjustments so they are in compliance. For violations of requirements that haven't changed, we will still use enforcement tools to address significant violations."

"To get back to level 2, we must reduce our average daily cases, positivity and hospitalization rates back to level allowable for it and then hold those reduced number for two weeks," Hancock said.

The city's next check-in with the state's department of public health and environment is in two weeks, DDPHE said Wednesday.

What about other counties?

More than 20 counties are currently implementing stricter rules or mitigation efforts to reverse their COVID numbers.

As of Wednesday, CDPHE gave us this list:

Adams County is moving to Safer at Home 3 today.

Arapahoe County is moving to Safer at Home 2 today.

Denver County is moving to Safer at Home 3 today.

Otero County is moving to Safer at Home 2 on Friday.

Crowley County is moving Safer at Home 2 on Friday.

All current regulations can always be seen on the state's online map.