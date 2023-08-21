Denver extends anew Johnston's emergency declaration on homelessness

District 5 Councilmember Amanda Sawyer lobbied unsuccessfully to postpone the decision by one week, saying the council is "not a rubber stamp for the mayor’s office"

DENVER — The Denver City Council on Monday voted to extend the emergency declaration that Mayor Mike Johnston issued at the beginning of his term to confront homelessness.

Councilmembers extended the emergency declaration to Sept. 18, the second time the council has done so in a month.

“This is an emergency we have to deal with,” Cole Chandler, the mayor's senior advisor on homelessness, told councilmembers.

Chandler said the declaration is warranted. Some 600 people lived in encampments in 2019. That number today is 1,400, he noted.

Jamie Torres, the council's president, said his colleagues should “not look at this as business as usual.”

