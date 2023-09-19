Lauren Boebert draws Libertarian challenger in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District

James Wiley said he wants to challenge Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert to prevent her from getting a third term in office.

DENVER — Pueblo Libertarian James Wiley on Monday said he hopes to deny U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert a third term representing Colorado's 3rd Congressional District because the Silt Republican won't sign a pledge to adhere to the minor party's principles.

Wiley told Colorado Politics that he was compelled to run because of Boebert's refusal to agree to terms released this summer by Colorado Libertarians as part of a deal struck with state Republicans to avoid potential spoiler candidates in competitive races.

"In truth, I will be elected by the voters of CD-3 as their Libertarian representative to Congress because the land of our district is filled with Sovereign American People whose rights have suffered immeasurable damage by state actors," the 29-year-old said in a release. "CD-3 needs activist leaders prepared and willing to demolish the federal government."

Added Wiley: An entire generation of elected officials will be replaced by radical American idealists prepared to reset and restore our federal governance to its most primitive and most powerless state of origin."

