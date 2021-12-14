Internet responds to Colorado's wild windstorm

Social media is never one to miss an opportunity to share the funniest, wildest, most interesting content.

DENVER — The weather outside was frightful on Windsday Wednesday, particularly for trees, trash cans and inflatable Santas.

The National Weather Service shared reports of wind gusts up to 100 miles per hour near the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, 91 miles per hour near Boulder and 84 miles per hours near Broomfield.

More than 100,000 people living along the Front Range lost power and some flights in and out of Denver International Airport were either delayed or canceled. Thankfully, there have been no reports of injuries related to the wind.

You haven’t lived until you’ve had to chase a chicken that’s blowing away in a windstorm. I shouldn’t have opened the door to check on them. That’s on me. — Kelly Maher (@okmaher) December 15, 2021

Son no. 1 is a freshman @CUBoulder, where it is crazy windy today (forecast gusts near 100 mph). He took a break from nominally studying for finals to do this. pic.twitter.com/iUziVun8g3 — Todd Moye (@todd_moye) December 15, 2021

My parents just sent me this. Pueblo West, CO #cowx pic.twitter.com/6pym8fYMA7 — Kevin Velazquez (@kvcreativetv) December 15, 2021

dude the wind in denver today is NO JOKE



i just got hit in the head with a large trash can trying to save it from blowing away hahahah pic.twitter.com/iLW9c7ysBK — olivia 🎄 (@OBWakaanobi) December 15, 2021

things that have hurtled past my house today: pizza box, amazon packages, traffic cone, newspaper pages, flower pot and two cans of bud light https://t.co/s7vIC7t47i — Shelly Bradbury (@ShellyBradbury) December 15, 2021

Sure I might need a new roof...but thr crazy Pueblo, Colorado wind blew this @budlight freebie across my path today. pic.twitter.com/GcU3NrW3HW — OrangeCrushtina (@OrangeCrushtina) December 15, 2021

I'm not saying it's windy here in Arvada, but this woman just rode by the house ... #cowx pic.twitter.com/loEPsPJZpN — Jim Clarke (@JimClarkeAP) December 15, 2021

Family heading back to KC from Denver

Western Kansas on I-70 pic.twitter.com/ixwzbiqB63 — Greg Thomas (@greg80795608) December 15, 2021

