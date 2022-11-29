Word of Thanks campaign helps rural teachers through Nathan Yip Foundation

Thanks to help from the Word of Thanks campaign, 49 rural teachers secured grants from the Nathan Yip Foundation.

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — Forty-nine teachers in rural school districts across Colorado will be able to fund $95,000 worth of projects thanks to the Nathan Yip Foundation's Rural Colorado Teacher Grant program.



You raised over $32,000 to help those teachers through NEXT's Word of Thanks micro-giving campaign.

Jen Leslie, a special education teacher at Upper Blue Elementary in Breckenridge, got $1,155.50 to create a sensory room for her special education students.

"It's something that's really going to support their well-being and regulate their emotions and their bodies and take those breaks when needed," she said.

Other projects funded by the foundation's grants include a kiln for an arts teacher in Joes, a microscale chemistry lab, and a Delta teacher who wants to bring students to Denver to learn about career opportunities that aren't available in their community.

"We hopefully have started something where people who are interested in supporting teachers, this is a good way to do it by donating to the Nathan Yip Foundation," Jill Henwood, the foundation's executive director, said. "And then sending that money out directly to teachers and schools based on their needs."

Henwood added that the foundation hopes to bring this grant back next year to fund even more projects for rural teachers.

