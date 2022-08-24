x
Northglenn water employees find body in reservoir

Employees at the Northglenn Water Treatment Facility discovered a body in the facility's water reservoir Wednesday, police said.
Credit: 9NEWS

NORTHGLENN, Colo. — A body was recovered from a water reservoir in Northglenn on Wednesday morning, according to the Northglenn Police Department (NPD).

Just after 7 a.m., employees at the Northglenn Water Treatment Facility discovered the body of a man in the facility's water reservoir, police said in a news release.

Even though the incident happened in Northglenn's water reservoir, NPD said there was no impact on the quality of the city's water. The water is safe for residents to continue consuming, police said.

The body was found in the terminal reservoir, which is a raw, untreated water source that undergoes a standard treatment and disinfection prior to distribution to city residents.

NPD was conducting a death investigation with the Adams County Sheriff's Office to determine the identity of the victim and the circumstances that lead to his death. As of Wednesday morning, police did not suspect foul play.

It was unknown how the man gained access to the reservoir and how long the body was in the water, NPD said.

